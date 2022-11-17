BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

