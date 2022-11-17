Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $5.09

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $4.82. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 1,614 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DNB Markets started coverage on Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital raised Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Borr Drilling Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
