Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $5.09

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $4.82. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 1,614 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DNB Markets started coverage on Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital raised Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

About Borr Drilling

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth about $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 53.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

