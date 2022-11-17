Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.3% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 97.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $62.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Further Reading

