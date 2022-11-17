Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Short Interest Update

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 939,600 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 876,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Omaha from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Omaha to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank H. Kenan II sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $276,116.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,716.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Stock Down 1.5 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at about $681,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Omaha stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.07. 46,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,878. Boston Omaha has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $803.92 million, a P/E ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

Further Reading

