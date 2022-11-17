Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BXP traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $70.62. 1,789,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,869. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average is $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

