Bowie Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,112 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 1.5% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of ASML by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of ASML by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $11.55 on Thursday, hitting $588.25. 31,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $881.12. The stock has a market cap of $241.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $464.82 and a 200 day moving average of $502.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale decreased their target price on ASML from €595.00 ($613.40) to €520.00 ($536.08) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.15.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

