Bowie Capital Management LLC Buys 20,513 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,513 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for about 3.2% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $22,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of FICO traded down $35.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $582.05. 16,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,966. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $623.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.29 and a 200-day moving average of $434.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.80.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

