Bowie Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Bowie Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,712 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cricut worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cricut by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Stock Down 5.4 %

Cricut stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,538. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 12,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $115,215.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,561,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,905,637.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 152,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,718 over the last 90 days. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cricut to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Cricut Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

