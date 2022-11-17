Bowie Capital Management LLC Has $33.97 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bowie Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,808 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 4.8% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,966,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $887,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,365 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 52,871 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Adobe by 104.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,649 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $335.66. 136,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,437. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.