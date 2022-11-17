Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 14,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 644,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

BOWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $267.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero during the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bowlero by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bowlero by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

