Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 14,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 644,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BOWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Bowlero Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero during the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bowlero by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bowlero by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
Featured Articles
