Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Bowman Consulting Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,815. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.38 million, a PE ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $78,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

