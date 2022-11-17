BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Down 11.6% in October

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the October 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BPT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.82. 245,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,337. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.7031 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 239.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $233,000.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Featured Articles

