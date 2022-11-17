Bpifrance SA Buys New Shares in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Bpifrance SA acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Repare Therapeutics accounts for 0.0% of Bpifrance SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,267. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $738.50 million, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.02. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

