Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 220.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $81.78 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.19 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average of $90.63. The stock has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

