Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after purchasing an additional 983,521 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $191,068,000 after acquiring an additional 501,149 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 449,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after purchasing an additional 445,846 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 492.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $166.57 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.25 and its 200-day moving average is $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

