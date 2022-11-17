Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 4.6 %

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $180.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

