Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $750,000 Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Westlake were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 113.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 33.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Westlake Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

NYSE WLK opened at $105.44 on Thursday. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

