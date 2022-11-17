Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $887,000 Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $307.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.09 and its 200 day moving average is $270.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

