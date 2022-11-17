Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Paylocity by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Paylocity by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Paylocity stock opened at $218.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.94. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $16,119,508.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,287,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,623,950.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.49, for a total value of $186,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $16,119,508.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,287,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,623,950.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,072 shares of company stock worth $24,204,007. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

