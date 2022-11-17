Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

NYSE AGCO opened at $123.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.26. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. AGCO’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

