Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 535 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,477.8% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,659,000 after buying an additional 1,066,109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

