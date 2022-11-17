Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 709 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,047,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,283 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $871,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,008,172 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,495. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $382.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.60. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.