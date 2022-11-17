Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes $791,000 Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at $182,013,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter worth $146,037,000. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $85,627,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,866,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 26.7% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 7,569,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE CLVT opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Clarivate

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Articles

