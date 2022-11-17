BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.86.

BRC Stock Performance

NYSE BRCC opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. BRC has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 772.78%. Analysts forecast that BRC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of BRC by 420.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BRC in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 381.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

See Also

