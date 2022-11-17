Brenda J. Lauderback Sells 5,421 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $69,551.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Denny’s Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of DENN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,395. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.54. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DENN shares. CL King assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Denny’s Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,275,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,667,000 after buying an additional 107,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 30,627 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Denny’s by 86.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 618,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Denny’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

