Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Cowen

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $1.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bright Health Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.52.

Bright Health Group stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.14.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 303,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $291,174.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 885,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 211,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Bright Health Group by 110.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

