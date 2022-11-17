Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Given New $1.20 Price Target at Citigroup

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $2.25 to $1.20 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.52.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 64,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $66,421.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,487 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

