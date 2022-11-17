Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 20,688 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,688 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $113,577.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,608,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,790,610.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,193 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $206,049.22.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,789 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $150,278.58.

On Monday, November 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $559,000.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,976 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $65,636.48.

On Thursday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,362 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,353.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,800 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,110 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $171,877.40.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,539 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,249.60.

On Monday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,131 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $13,638.40.

Brightcove Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 133,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,880. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a market cap of $232.65 million, a P/E ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 0.68. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCOV shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

