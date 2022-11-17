British Land Company Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 11.60 (LON:BLND)

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

British Land Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 398.30 ($4.68) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 381.46. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 317.80 ($3.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 563.80 ($6.63). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 369.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 442.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23.

Get British Land alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.35) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 586.25 ($6.89).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.