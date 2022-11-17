Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.41

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 8073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BRMK. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Down 4.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $590.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.92%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,435,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 387,665 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 286,982 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 671,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,216,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,425,000 after buying an additional 181,160 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.