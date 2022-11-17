Brokerages Set EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target at $38.50

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1,363.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Price Performance

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

Shares of EVTC opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.52%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

