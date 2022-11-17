Brokerages Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Target Price at $63.67

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PFSI opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $713,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,269.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $430,719.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $713,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,891 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,269.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,676 shares of company stock worth $5,025,321 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,953,000 after purchasing an additional 422,092 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,228,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,593,000 after acquiring an additional 124,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after acquiring an additional 360,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.