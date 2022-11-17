Brokers Offer Predictions for GH Research PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for GH Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GH Research’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GH Research’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. GH Research has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 36.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 249.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 69.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

