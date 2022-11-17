Brokers Offer Predictions for GH Research PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for GH Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GH Research’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GH Research’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.
GH Research Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. GH Research has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $30.43.
Institutional Trading of GH Research
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 36.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 249.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 69.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.
About GH Research
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
