Brokers Offer Predictions for PDS Biotechnology Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for PDS Biotechnology in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.15). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PDSB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $241.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.