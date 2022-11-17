Brokers Set Expectations for P3 Health Partners Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PIII)

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for P3 Health Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($8.26). The consensus estimate for P3 Health Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($7.64) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for P3 Health Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.
PIII stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. P3 Health Partners has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89.
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
