Brokers Set Expectations for P3 Health Partners Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PIII)

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for P3 Health Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($8.26). The consensus estimate for P3 Health Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($7.64) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for P3 Health Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

PIII stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. P3 Health Partners has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the third quarter worth $44,000. State Street Corp increased its position in P3 Health Partners by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in P3 Health Partners by 22.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in P3 Health Partners by 19.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 214,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its position in P3 Health Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 336,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

