Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $22.24

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.24, but opened at $21.76. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 100 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBU shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.50). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,653,000 after purchasing an additional 563,739 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,871,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 834,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 28,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 479,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Stories

