Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Down 12.7% in October

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,100 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 735,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 293,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

BEP stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.34. 306,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,184. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Stories

