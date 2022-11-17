Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.

Shares of MCK opened at $363.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $215.27 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

