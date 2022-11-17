Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.88 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.69.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.15.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

