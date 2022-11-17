Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 286 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Stryker by 82.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 7.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 44,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $221.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.17. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

