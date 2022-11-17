Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $780,000 Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Stericycle by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Stericycle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Stericycle by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Performance

SRCL stock opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $62.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.