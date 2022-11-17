Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $246.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.10 and its 200 day moving average is $209.31. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

