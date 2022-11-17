Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $260.65.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

