Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,509,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,065,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,768,000 after buying an additional 42,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRI opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

