Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,870.0 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BCUCF opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26.
About Brunello Cucinelli
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCF)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.