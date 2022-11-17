BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 302.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $252,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 59.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $138.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

