BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,680 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

WSFS opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $383,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

