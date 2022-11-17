BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of HRL opened at $48.10 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

