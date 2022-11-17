BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,294 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $95.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.01. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

