BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 48 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI traded down $7.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $346.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,927. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.54. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.19.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.